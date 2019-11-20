Don’t Tell Rev. Run: Vanessa Simmons Goes Swimming In The Lady Pond On Season 2 Of “Monogamy” [VIDEO]

Vanessa Simmons Character On “Monogamy” Has LGBTQ History

In case you didn’t already know, Vanessa Simmons has graduated from “Growing Up Hip Hop” to more adult content on the streaming service UMC.

Vanessa’s got a really juicy role on the UMC original series “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy” — now in it’s second season — and we’ve got an exclusive clip where her character Caroline reveals she has a history of loving ladies.

Check out the clip below:

The new season of “Monogamy” launched last week, and this clip is a flashback to 9 years before the experiment. We discover that Caroline also loves women… but does Sawyer know? Season 2 of the hit UMC Original Series “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy” is now streaming on UMC.tv. Catch new episodes every Thursday!

Hit the flip for the Season 2 Trailer