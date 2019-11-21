White Hollywood Wanting Julia Roberts To Play Harriet Tubman Has Sparked Hilarious #WhiteHarriet Slander

Juliet Roberts As Harriet Sparks Memes

Hollywood’s love of whiteness knows no bounds. There’s a long, long history of Hollywood whitewashing movies and stories. We’ve had white people play Japanese cyborgs, Princes Of Persia, Last Samurais and everything in between. Now, there’s a story out that Hollywood may have gone too damn far.

You can read the full story here but long story short, a Hollywood executive said he wanted Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.

Sigh. This is all craziness. Twitter had all sorts of jokes and reactions…and they are all hilarious.