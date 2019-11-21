Made From Scratch: Jhene Aiko And T-Pain Whip It In The Kitchen While Talking About Moms [Video]

Jhene Aiko And T-Pain On ‘Made From Scratch’

Jhene Aiko and T-Pain are the newest celebrities to appear on Fuse’s Made From Scratch, where famous faces hit the kitchen to whip up their favorite dishes and talk about their families.

Not every celeb is a great cook, but the food mostly looks delicious and hearing about their backgrounds and how their family has supported their dreams is very endearing.

Check out what Ms. “None Of Your Concern” and Teddy Pinned-Her-A$$-Down had to say in the clip below.

We could watch these two talk about anything and it would probably be entertaining.