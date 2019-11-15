Big Sean Popped Up On A Jhene Aiko Song And Said He Made Her Do THIS 9x In One Day And Twitter EXPLODED

Big Sean And Jhene Aiko’s New Song

This was quite unexpected. Jhene Aiko has been on a tear dropping bangers ever so often and reminding us that she has one of the most fire pens in the game. No, that part wasn’t unexpected. What was unexpected was the Big Sean cameo at the very end of her latest track “None Of Your Concern” considering the two broke up some months ago and he was rumored to be back with Ariana Grande. But even THAT wasn’t the most surprising part.

It was this:

But every time I lay down I think about you naked

And if you find my replacement, how could you?

I made you c** nine times in one day

Your two lips should come in a vase, you rode my face

I realize you look as good as you taste, hmm (Yeah)

Fingers only a mile from grabbin’ you up and d***in’ you down

I’m grabbin’ your waist, your rooms is my only escape, I guess that’s none of you concern

Wait, come back rewind. NINE TIMES? Almost a full handful of times?! NINE?! No wonder she tattooed his face on her, cot damn!

Twitter noticed that and had, well, these thoughts…

All of us when Big Sean said 9 times in 1 day

👀👀#NoneOfYourConcern #NOYC

pic.twitter.com/mGzhpiCAqv — Siobhain (@summer0001) November 15, 2019

What a way to start the day. Take a look at the wildest reactions to Big Sean’s big revelation.