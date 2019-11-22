Moneybagg NO! Twitter Is Shedding Thug Tears (And Comedy) Over Meg The Stallion’s Man Watching Her Canoodle With Her New Maybe Boo

Moneybagg Yo When He Sees Meg And Trey

Thursday was full of internet sleuths and detectives speculating about Meg and Trey and what appeared to be video of them getting cozy with one another at a club for his birthday. The whole ‘net figured that they were a new couple and Moneybagg Yo got kicked to the curb. Even though Meg has since denied anything happened, the internet still had all sorts of jokes.

moneybagg yo when he logs on to twitter & see’s that meg & trey songz video pic.twitter.com/7LZztCbQ3f — 😈🇵🇷 (@JUL2523) November 21, 2019

Mostly the jokes are at the expense of Moneybagg watching Mr. Steal Yo Girl steal his girl. Y’all are so mean! Good thing the actual relationship seems to be in tact and it’s all jokes. We think.