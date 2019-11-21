Loni Love Cries Tears Over Her Tender-Loving Vanilla King, Encourages Sistas To Give LOVE A Chance! [Video]

Loni Love Explains How James’ Love Has Brough Joy To Her Life

Here’s a little positivity for the lovers and even the fighters. Loni Love is sharing her own testimony of how her boyfriend, James Welch, has brought insurmountable joy to her life and why she encourages everyone to give love a chance, regardless of race. Loni acknowledges that their cultures are different but there is loyalty in her relationship that brings her to tears.

Aren’t they cute?

Loni wants to spread joy in her message. She says take a chance, ladies!