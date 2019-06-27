Ex-Files: Cam’ron Is Getting DRAGGED For His Petty Passive Aggressive Clapback Videos About JuJu; She Responded, Too

It all started so simple enough. Cam’Ron posted the above IG about how twerk videos were played out. Harmless enough. Juju responded with a simple “whew chile” in the comments. Okay, nothing much to see here. Great. Let’s move on.

Not so fast. Killa Cam for some reason went DEFCON 5 and decided to unleash the petty hounds with a series of IG videos about his breakup with Juju. With “Hey There Lonely Girl” playing in the background, Cam had this to say:

“I broke up with you because you kept threatening to beat up one of my co-workers for unfollowing you. Now, maybe I’m a little old and I’m just not, you know. I’m too old to beat somebody up or see somebody get beat up that brings me $300,000 a year for unfollowing you. I couldn’t take it anymore because of Instagram followers, person follow that person. You can’t beat up white people in New York. Especially a white Jew. And that was the real reason why we broke up. You know we had a marvelous time.”

THAT was the light part. He went on:

“It looked like you had more control over my business than I did. I had no problem with you. I got you on Love & Hip Hop. I helped you get Candy Jewels Hair. I negotiated the best first-time person on Love & Hip Hop [deal] and that contract you got. I got you that money. You still on for two, three seasons now and I’m happy for you. I supported you when you got your butt done, when you got your breast done, the lip hair laser removal, everything. I loved you with that. I was with you before that. And I still have love for you. No problems at all.”

Juju responded in a now-deleted IG post in which she showed a pictured of herself at 16 to dispel the surgery talk:

“16 yo Ju…if you know me from school you know…& that’s just that on that. Never will say anything about anyone I had love for in the past & never Will not my character period.. First I was boring.. now this .. God Bless. I’ll keep my receipts to myself, will never stoop down. I guess ‘whew Chile ‘ is a crime. Believe what y’all want.”

Twitter has rushed to her defense, clowning Cam for all his pettiness and inability to get over a relationship that ended a long time ago. Do you agree? Take a look at the epic dragging…