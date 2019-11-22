‘Melanin’ Mashup: Ciara Recruits La La, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean & City Girls For New Track—Hate It Or Love It?!

Ciara Recruits La La, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean & City Girls For “Melanin”

Ciara’s trying to break the Internet with black girl magic celebrating single jam PACKED with an assortment of beautiful bangers. Today CiCi dropped her new track “Melanin” [feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and La La. The Beauty Marks Entertainment/ADA anthem is all about celebrating oneself and marks the proper debut of“Troublemaker”—Lupita’s rap alter ego. It also features rapping from La La and JT and Yung Miami who confidently dominate on the track—PERIOOOODT.

Ester Dean is featured on the hook and she produced and co-wrote the song.

“This is ultimately an anthem of self-love, which is a journey I’ve been on since my Beauty Marks album,” said Ciara about “Melanin.” “It celebrates the beautiful shades of culture that comprise the inner and outer beauty of everyone. Embracing the unique nature of our skin tones threads together the tapestry of humankind.”

Listen to “Melanin” below.

Ciara is preparing to host the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 live from Microsoft Theater. On Thursday, November 28, she performs on the Nickelodeon float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What do YOU think about CiCi’s single “Melanin”??? Ciara’s daughter Sienna apparently LOVES it!