Que Lindooooooo: Brazilian Bombshell Iza Enlists Ciara & Major Lazer For Exquisitely Exotic ‘Evapora’ [Video]

Iza Enlists Ciara & Major Lazer For “Evapora” Music Video

A Brazilian artist is bringing some bilingual flavor to her new video and the results are delicious. Popstar Iza who hails from Rio de Janeiro has released the video for her EDM single “Evapora.”

The Felipe Sassi directed video features Ciara, Major Lazer and Ibiza at the Vasquez Rocks Natural Park complete with cake-clapping dancers, a glass cage and picturesque desert views. CiCi also sings her verse in English before joining in with Iza and singing in Portuguese on the hook.

Iza and Ciara also posted behind the scenes LEWKS from the video showing them looking like melanin magic.

Gorgeous.

Watch “Evapora” below.



