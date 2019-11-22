Big Boi, T.I., Phaedra Parks, And More Attend Moët & Chandon Nectar Of The Culture Toast [Photos]

Moët & Chandon Takeover State Farm Arena For Toast To Atlanta Designer Teheran Jones Of Exclusive Game

BOSSIP was on the scene Thursday night in Atlanta (Nov. 21) as Moët & Chandon and iconic cultural photographer, Jonathan Mannion, toasted to the trend-setting fashion designer and stylist, Teheran Jones of Exclusive Game, as part of the new Nectar of the Culture campaign, which celebrates the people, places and moments that continue to push culture forward. We’ve never seen anything like this event.

Held on center court of the State Farm Arena, the intimate dinner drew a cross-section of some of Exclusive Game’s top clientele, including musicians Big Boi, T.I., Ro James, Dallas Austin, DJ Drama, TV personalities Toya Wright and Phaedra Parks, and fashion-designer and Moet & Chandon’s NYC pioneer, LaQuan Smith.

A pillar within culture for over 25 years, Mannion is infamous for having documented “The Golden Era” of hip hop and is now capturing the next generation of pioneers, in what has been dubbed the “Rose Gold Era.” Debuting in New York and now in Atlanta with Exclusive Game – Moët and Mannion will continue to celebrate various pioneers in key cities across the U.S including Miami, LA and Chicago.

As the #1 selling rosé champagne in the US, Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé has been the iconic liquid of choice for pioneers in culture, including Diddy, Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Virgil Abloh and more. To celebrate the program, Moët & Chandon has also released a new, limited-edition collection of custom-designed Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé bottles that pay tribute to the Rose Gold Era and its associated visionaries.

