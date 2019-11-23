Chatty Patty: Dame Dash Rips Lawyer To Shreds During Deposition Hearing [Video]

Dame Dash Rips Deposition Lawyer During Hearing

According to TMZ, Dame Dash got into it with a deposition lawyer just days after getting locked up over unpaid child support.

Dash can be seen on camera hurling several insults at attorney Christopher Brown, the man representing producers of “Dear Frank,” a film Dash was supposed to direct. They are now accusing Dash of trying to market and distribute said movie under a different name.

“This doesn’t give you control..It gives you no power, it just makes you look stupid. I’mma ruin you as a lawyer, you’ll never be a lawyer again, I bet you, I’m gonna make you famous. I’m just giving you rope to hang yourself. You gon’ be in a whole other courtroom, in a whole other place for your frivolous lawsuit.”

Dame also screamed at Brown and called him a “culture vulture,” and said he’s “disgusted by black people like you.”

He went on to say, “I’m sick of people from my culture trying to actually rob another man from this culture. I’m disgusted with people like this!! Yeah, I said it, punk!! He’ll sell his whole culture out for a dollar.”

You hate to see it.

After everything went down the court fired back after hearing went down. They have reportedly issued sanctions against Dash because of his “repeated disregard of court orders and highly inappropriate conduct” and ordered him to pay all costs and fees from the deposition.