Methane James: LeBron Rips One Of The Loudest And Juiciest Farts You’ve Heard In Your Life [Video]

LeBron James Cuaght On Camera Farting.

Yes, this is news.

LeBron James stinks. Not his jump shot, not his passing ability, not his rebounding, not his court vision, him. He, the human being, stinks.

Never mind all the people he’s helped. Never mind the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Never mind the countless times he’s used his platform to speak truth to power and give a voice to the voiceless. He still stinks.

The folks at TMZ got hold of video that explains exactly why LeBron is a smelly person. Press play to watch.

That’s right. LBJ and Chris Paul were seen leaving Mohagany Prime Steakhouse in Oklahoma City the other night and fans recorded the king letting the fart of all farts rip JUST before getting into their car with several other people.

Dirty game and maybe even dirtier draws. Ew.