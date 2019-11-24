FutureSwirl/CheatingScandal: Justin Timberlake Caught Getting Cozy With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright

Was Justin Timberlake Caught Cheating On His Wife With Alisha Wainwright?

Justin Timberlake is starring in a new film with Alisha Wainwright, but according to some new photos and other footage, these two could be more than just co-stars.

The Sun obtained pictures of the married pop-star holding hands with the 30-year-old actress as they hit up a bar in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, November 21. The co-stars were sitting at an outdoor table at Absinthe House on Bourbon Street holding hands under a table in one still and, in another photo, Alisha was resting her hand on JT’s knee.

While the UK tabloid reported that this was all going on as Justin & co took a break from filming their project Palmer, sources now suggest that they were only seen getting cozy for scenes in the movie.

One source told Hollywood Life that the pair are “filming a movie where their characters have a relationship, which is probably what was [shot.] No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

Another source spoke to E News!, calling the hangout “innocent” saying, “They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out. There is nothing going on between them.”

So, while neither Justin Timberlake nor Alisha Wainwright have spoken about this whole situation, it seems like both of their camps are just trying to set things straight. Though other outlets did point out that Timberlake wasn’t wearing his wedding ring that night, that’s likely apart of his wardrobe for the film.

