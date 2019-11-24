It’s A Wrap: R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Turns On Singer, Shares Shocking Details Of Their Relationship

R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Finally Tells The Truth About Their Relationship

After having her man’s back during his recent legal troubles, it appears that R. Kelly’s girlfriend is deciding to finally come clean on what went on behind closed doors.

According to TMZ, Joycelyn Savage put up a post that she shared on her Patreon titled “Where It All Started,” where she explained in detail how she met R. Kelly and the long list of troubles that plagued their relationship.

In an Instagram post, she shared “There’s something I need to reveal, something I’ve should’ve talked about a long time ago” and that she would be posting “daily chapters” of her story on Patreon.

“Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light—by NDA,” she added alongside a video soundtracked by Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” “I am risking my life for many others. ‪This story is 18+ and only for mature audience, I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember.”

Savage is sharing dark moments of her relationship with Kelly, expounding on incidents that showed his overly controlling nature. According to Joycelyn, she first met the singer at one of his concerts in 2015 and he promised to help her pursue her goals to become a model and singer. Joycelyn said R told her he would make her “the next Aaliyah” and would hang career promises over her head when she would complain.

“All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life.”

She also shared that Kelly would order her to call him “master” or “daddy.”

“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time.” She continued, “If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet.” […] But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

Whew, this contrasts with everything Joycelyn said in that interview with Gayle King—it also begs the question, WHERE IS AZRIEL CLARY???

R. Kelly’s lawyer has responded to Joycelyn’s posts, hit the flip.