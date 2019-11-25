Made For TV? Drake’s Papi Dennis Graham Pitching Reality Show To Everyone Who Will Listen

Drake’s Papi Dennis Graham Pitching Reality Show To Everyone Who Will Listen

Dennis Graham has been enjoying life right before our eyes ever since the come up of his son Aubrey Drake Graham. We’ve seen Dennis out in the LA streets with women half his age since the start of the decade. Dennis has also had a few attempts at dropping music which didn’t quite take off how he’d hope. So what’s next for Dennis you ask?

According to reports from TMZ and other outlets, he’s ready to try his hand at reality TV. It’s surely been a while since we’ve seen any reality TV show come close to the historic levels of “Flavor Of Love” but Dennis could be a promising shot at that task. Recently he surprised us all being cuddled up with Tiffany “New York” Pollard on Instagram, maybe he was getting the reality tv game from her all along.

Sources close to Dennis tell TMZ … at least 2 TV networks agree he’s quite the catch — he’s in serious talks to land a show chronicling his search for a soulmate. We’re told viewers will also get a glimpse of Graham’s life of luxury … clubbing, driving expensive cars and of course, all the fringe benefits of being Drake’s pops. Our sources say Dennis had multiple meetings — with his partner and reality TV guru David Weintraub — last week to pitch the project, and there’s strong interest from Vice and WE tv. He’s expecting a signed deal sometime next week.

We already know people will do anything for clout and being apart of the Drake family tree will be a true test how far people will go. While the show has merely only been pitched we are sure some network will not turn down the chance to get this goldmine of a show. The best part is it will have the ladies from every age, race, and background competing for the clout. With a mix of people from every walk of life you can’t help but get grade A drama.

When the show finally sees the light of day will you be tuning in? Let us know!