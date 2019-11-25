If You Care: Funniest Tweets & Memes From The Mildly Enjoyable AMAs
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Hilarious Tweets From The 2019 AMAs
Last night’s not-very-star-studded American Music Awards was a mildly enjoyable affair mostly carried by performer/host Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion (because of course) and Lizzo who won the night with the world’s tiniest purse that sparked hilarious memes while saving an otherwise unremarkable night in Hollyweird.
Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2019 AMAs on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.