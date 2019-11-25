Poor Thang: Kenya Moore Admits That She Went On Anniversary Trip Alone During “Toxic” Marc Daly Marriage

Kenya Moore Admits That She Went On Anniversary Trip Alone

Now, THIS is sad.

During last night’s episode of RHOA, Kenya Moore had a heart-to-heart with Kandi Buruss about her Marc Daly marriage. According to Kenya prior to their separation, she and her Restaurateur hubby had a number of issues surrounding intimacy. In particular, Marc was “freaked out” by Kenya’s growing belly and their sex life halted. At the time of filming it hadn’t picked up since.

“Maybe when I was about 6 months, 7 months, he just started getting really freaked out about my belly growing,” said Kenya. “He thought it was kind of awkward.”

Not only that, Marc apparently bailed on an anniversary Turks and Caicos trip leaving Kenya to celebrate it alone with baby Brooklyn. Why? Well because Kenya wanted to have a nanny on hand to watch Brooklyn so they could have alone time. Marc apparently wasn’t having it.

“That was heartbreaking to me,” said Kenya. “He is in love with Brooklyn, there’s no doubt about that. As much as I want that, being a mom and seeing my husband bond with the baby, I’m left on the sideline a lot of the time. When are we going to be intimate? When are we going to have time for ourselves?” “It’s frustrating and I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “Is this what all couples go through? How do we get over this hump and get back to where we’re happy again?”

Kenya also admitted that Marc sometimes had an “alter-ego” during arguments and admitted that things sometimes got nasty between them. That lead Kandi to wonder if their marriage was “toxic” to baby Brooklyn.

“When he’s upset, it’s like he’s no holds barred,” she said. “He can be funny and smart and helpful and supportive but then when he gets mad, it’s like an alter-ego comes in from the depths of hell.”

Poor Kenya, watching RHOA this season it’s pretty clear why they split. It sounds like they weren’t on the same page AT ALL. You can watch a clip of Kenya and Kandi’s convo below.

Still despite that, Kenya admitted that she’d like to reconcile with her husband if he’s willing to go to therapy—but he might not be open to the idea.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore told PEOPLE. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. […] “I am hopeful, and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Moore admits. “Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

Twitter is ABSOLUTELY on Kenya’s side with all of this, see them slam Marc Daly for ignoring his wife on the flip.