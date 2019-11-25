Living Legend: Toni Braxton Returns To #AMAs Stage For First Time In 25 Years

Toni Braxton Returns To #AMAs Stage For First Time In 25 Years

During last night’s melanin deficient AMAs, a Living Legend hit the stage. Toni Braxton looked ethereal in white and hit the stage for the first time in 25 years! Toni wore a look reminiscent of a gown she wore while performing at the 1994 AMAs when she performed for the first time. During that show, she won the AMA for adult contemporary new artist, best new artist and best album in the soul/R&B categories.

The Living Legend hit the stage flanked by violinists and a full band for a performance of “Un-Break My Heart.”

Prior to performing Toni hit the carpet in sheer LaBourjoisie.

What do YOU think about Toni Braxton hitting the stage at the AMAs?