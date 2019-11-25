The Therapist: Freddie Gibbs Opens Up About What It Was Like To Be Falsely Accused Of Rape Overseas [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Sh*t got real for Freddie Gibbs back in 2016 when he was falsely accused of raping a teen girl after his concert in Austria.
On a new episode of The Therapist, Gangsta Gibbs kept it real with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh about his mental state while he was incarcerated without bond in a foreign country.
Check out the full episode below.
That sh*t cray.
