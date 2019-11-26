My City 4 Ways: Ford Celebrates All Things ATL With Terrence J, Letoya Luckett & Black Entrepreneurs

Seen on the ATL scene

My City 4 Ways: Ford Celebrates All Things ATL

Atlanta was on fire this weekend with an annual event celebrating all things ATL. My City 4 Ways presented by Ford took place Saturday at Atlanta’s Georgia Freight Depot highlighting notable tastemakers, innovators and leaders.

Hosted by hip hop icon MC Lyte and actor/model/entertainment host Terrence J, the event featured musical performances by Elle Varner, LeToya Luckett, DJ Hourglass and Atlanta’s Niko Jordan with delicious bites from Chef Tanya Chavis of ATL’s Pretti Plates Catering.

Artist Charly Palmer and fashion designer Kenya Freeman, both Atlanta-based, showcased their artwork and fashions, while Marshawn Evans Daniels and Koereyelle spoke on reinvention and empowerment. Ford supported Atlanta black-owned businesses Human Before Handles and Herb N’Eden, who made their jewelry and skincare available for attendees to purchase.

BOSSIP was on hand for the event and noted that the motor vehicle company seems especially interested in celebrating all things melaniny and amazing with black women in particular. At this year’s 2019 ESSENCE Music Festival, Ford hosted their “Paint the Future Proud” booth filled with black female artists and at My City 4 Ways, it was clear that black women were at the forefront.

According to Dee Guerrero, Multicultural marketing manager, Ford Motor Company, it’s no coincidence that the brand is highlighting #BlackGirlMagic, “Black women are it,” said Dee who noted that black women are literal culture drivers.

She also broke down her love for the automaker’s vehicles and told BOSSIP that if we were to take a Ford for a spin for a night out, there’d be a different car for every different age bracket.

“I have love for all the vehicles but I would say if it were the 22-25-year-old me then it would be a night out in an Echo Sport, 29-year-old me I’d say let’s ride in an Escape, the 30-36 me I’d say let’s rock in an Explorer. In my 40s I’d get an Edge and then after I’ve accumulated all my girlfriends I’d eventually drive an Expedition. I have a vehicle for each stage in my life and each one of those represents something different.”

During the event, Ford displayed the 2020 Explorer, 2020 Escape and 2020 Edge with product specialist on hand for walkthroughs to highlight each vehicle’s special features, such as Alexa and Waze allowing hands-free navigation to direct you to your favorite restaurant, museum, concert or important business meeting. Outside, Ford provided access to its latest lineup of vehicles for attendees to test drive as part of Ford’s Ride & Drive Experience.

BOSSIP also spoke with Marshawn Evans Daniels who echoed Dee Guerrero’s sentiments about Ford’s good works. The reinvention strategist and Godfidence movement creator also dished on her love for helping women achieve financial freedom through “legacy businesses.”

“What I love about Ford is their passion and commitment to women and minority entrepreneurs,” said Daniels. “I’m a recipient of that as a contract holder but also an advocate for that because a lot of companies do great work but we don’t always get to hear bout it. It’s an honor to be here to talk about entrepreneurship, women, and money. I have a specific mission right now to help women become millionaires. There’s a lot of fluff on Instagram and social media but at the end of the day, likes are not checks. I’m teaching women how to make legacy businesses, not just Insta-businesses.

She also shared her definition of #BlackGirlMagic which was a recurring theme for the day. According to Daniels, black women have a special genesis considering that we’re the “first women that all of mankind came from”, so with that in mind, it’s time to cash in on what truly makes us special.

“What we have today is an opportunity to finally experience our birthright and that’s’ what we should be passing down to the next generation,” the entrepreneur told BOSSIP. “Our intellect, our mind is what’s going to change the world, change our financial status. To me #BlackGirlMagic is living your legacy, operating in your birthright and remembering that you were here first.”

Well said.

Take a ride through Ford’s My City 4 Ways ATL on the flip.