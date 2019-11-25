Square Up: Omarion Apparently Down To B2K Brawl With Lil Fizz Over Apryl Jones

Omarion Down To Box It Out With Lil Fizz

Looks like Omarion is entertaining the idea of fighting Fizz…at least for the fans. The signer retweeted a fan who suggested the two men duke it out for charity after they made headlines for their scandalous Apryl Jones drama. Omarion has since deleted the suggestion after comments from fans poured in, but The Shade Room captured the retweet before it was gone.

Would YOU pay to see something like this in person?

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Omarion said he didn’t have beef with Apryl or Fizz over their relationship, however, he’d like for them to “change the narrative”. The father does admit to contributing to his breakup with his ex, Apyrl Jones, by “miscommunicating”.

We hear you, O!