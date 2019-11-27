Buttascotch Booed Up: Tanzanian Singer Vanessa Mdee Says She Knew Rotimi Was Her Husband After Two Days Of Dating

Tanzanian Singer Vanessa Mdee Says She Knew Rotimi Was Her Husband After 2 Days Of Dating

A Tanzanian singer is ALL the way smitten with a certain “Power” star. Vanessa Mdee who released her “Money Mondays” album last year and is an “East Africa’s “Got Talent” judge has gone public with Mr. Nigerian Buttascotch himself Rotimi.

The beautifully booed up couple made things official on Instagram this week with matching posts.

And while the two have only been reportedly dating for a few months, Vanessa is clearly smitten by the Nigerian actor. The singer was a guest this week on Millar Dayo’s show and she told the host that she knew within just TWO DAYS that they’d be getting married.

“It took me two days…I said, ‘this is my husband,'” said Vanessa.

She also confirmed that she’s in love with him.

“Yes, I am in love with him. I love him,” she added.

Vanessa also posted this pic confirming their Buttascotch romance and Rotimi commented underneath, “Mrs. Buttascotch, 🍯 How u Dey.”

These two are too cute, right???

TheShadeRoom reports that the two were seen house-hunting in Atlanta after first being spotted together in Miami this summer.

What do YOU think about Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee making things official???