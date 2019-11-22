For Your Viewing Pleasure: Desus & Mero Do An Escape Room With Elizabeth Warren [Video]

The Bodega Boys Conquer An Escape Room With Elizabeth Warren

It was announced yesterday that Desus & Mero would be returning to Showtime in February of 2020 for season 2 of their beloved late night talk show. Thursday night marked the last show of 2019, and knowing these guys, they had to go out with a bang–so they had another Democratic Presidential Candidate on the show, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Just like their encounter with Bernie Sanders, the Bodega Boys kept things unconventional. The Bronx natives formed team “Future Presidents of America” with Warren and made their way to an escape room to see how good they all were at making their way out of sticky situations.

Check out the video down below to see if these three escape the room in time: