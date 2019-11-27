Mmm Delicioso: Funniest Thanksgiving Tweets & Memes (So Far)
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Hilarious Thanksgiving Tweets
It’s that magical (and hilarious) time of year where we stuff our faces with family we either love dearly or secretly hate so it’s only right that we give you an appetizer of the funniest Thanksgiving tweets/memes on the internet right now.
Peep the funniest Thanksgiving tweets (so far) on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.