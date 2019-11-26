Cat Hair Cuisine: Funniest Office Potluck Tweets (2019 Edition)

My Boss: You didn’t sign up for the office potluck on Tuesday. What do you plan on bringing? Literally Me: pic.twitter.com/lHfqkVH7KI — Duke E.B. DuBois (@DukeOfShade) November 25, 2019

Hilarious Office Potluck Tweets

Ah yes, our fave pre-Thanksgiving tradition is officially underway and it’s already a hoot on Twitter where you can find premium struggle plates, cat hair-drizzled cuisines, coworker on coworker crime and hilariously petty workplace shenanigans that get funnier by the hour.

This what they brought to the potluck. WTF is it???? pic.twitter.com/aGfi96zazr — Dijonay Jones (@mama_mia_09) November 21, 2019

