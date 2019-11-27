Murder Suspect Allegedly Strangled Chicago Honors Student In Parking Garage After She Ignored His Catcalls

Jesus take the wheel!

Murder Suspect Allegedly Strangled Chicago Honors Student Ruth George

A man has been arrested in the murder of a 19-year-old University of Illinois at Chicago honors student. Police report that Ruth George’s body was found in the backseat of a car after she was fatally strangled.

Twenty-six-year-old Donald Thurman is now in custody and facing first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault charges for allegedly killing the woman. Prosecutors believe that Thurman who was out on parole murdered Ruth George after she ignored his repeated catcalls, reports The Chicago Tribune.

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in a press conference that Thurman became “angry he was being ignored” after catcalling and trying to talk to George. He then allegedly followed her to her car, put her in a chokehold and threw her to the ground knocking her unconscious. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The Chicago Tribune adds that police tracked Thurman after seeing him on surveillance footage, they also recovered a distinct white jacket he was wearing on video at his house.

Ruth George’s mother also released a heartbreaking statement to the paper about her late daughter.

“Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice,” the statement said. “She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”

Prosecutors recount what they say is part of 26-year-old Daniel Thurman’s confession. Thurman is charged with the on-campus murder and sexual assault of UIC student Ruth George. pic.twitter.com/10RyruyBVM — Michelle Gallardo (@GallardoABC7) November 26, 2019

