Blocked: Caitlyn Jenner Claims Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t Spoken To Her In Over Five Years

Caitlyn Jenner Claims Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t Spoken To Her In Over Five Years

The Kardashian news cycle never stops not even on a holiday weekend. Lately, the family has been in the headlines for tons of positive philanthropy work, especially with Kim Kardashian’s prison reform work with the White House. Before the wave of positive press, there was the hottest scandal of the year, the scandal of Jordyn Woods & Tristian Thompson hooking up while momma bear Khloe Kardashian was at home taking care of baby True. It was the scandal heard around the world calling pop culture fans to pick a side.

While Khloe has been minding her business ever since and out of the headlines, it seems someone had some issues with her. For some reason on Thanksgiving weekend, Caitlyn Jenner decided to get Khloe’s name mixed in the headlines. TMZ reports that while participating in an Australian reality show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here!” Caitlyn revealed she hasn’t spoken with Khloe in almost SIX YEARS.

As Caitlyn put it, “Khloe for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process.” She added she and Khloe “really haven’t talked” in 5 or 6 years. Caitlyn publicly came out in June 2015. It’s unclear exactly when she told family members.

I’m sure the Kardashian family knew when Caitlyn signed up for this show that she would drag them in it somehow. Khloe probably didn’t see herself taking the stray bullet on national TV over not speaking when phones work both ways. Khloe hasn’t spoken ill of Caitlyn, the last mention of Caitlyn was during the Christmas episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

In the episode, Khloe confronted Kim over inviting Caitlyn to the family's Christmas party because she was unsure if her mother Kris would be comfortable with Caitlyn's presence at the party.

