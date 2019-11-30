Kick Rocks: Kid Rock Gets Kicked Off Stage After Drunken Rant Telling Oprah Winfrey & Joy Behar To “Suck D*** Sideways”

Kid Rock Gets Removed From Stage For Oprah-Related Rant

Kid Rock got hammered and decided to deliver some of his thoughts about particular women in media this week. The expletive-filled rant ended with the Country singer getting escorted off stage.

It all went down at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee, which is where he was filmed taking aim at both Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar while performing in front of a large group of customers.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, features Rock saying the following:

“I’m not a bad guy. I’m just an honest guy that says, ‘Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck d*** sideways,'” he yelled into the mic. “Sorry, mom…. F**k Oprah. F**k Kathie [Lee] Gifford…. I’m not the bad guy in the equation. I’m the f***in’ guy you want—like, ‘Hey, he’s pretty cool.’ Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this s**t.’ F**k her. She can suck d*** sideways.”

The woman filming the whole thing can be heard from behind the camera criticizing Kid Rock’s tirade, calling him drunk and racist–which he ended up addressing…kind of.

“You’re, like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like … f**k off,” he said before going into a performance of his song, “Proud Mary.” The footage ends with the Country star struggling to get through his performance, sitting on the edge of the stage before security eventually removes him.

He took to Twitter only a few hours later to double down on his comments about Oprah, mentioning that his team tried to get him on her show many years ago.

My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show…🏳️‍🌈 I said fuck that and her. End of story. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) November 29, 2019

This isn’t the first time Kid Rock has publicly bashed women in media, and as a Trump supporter, he’s known to go in on pretty much any liberal woman in the industry–like when Taylor Swift endorsed a number of Democratic politicians.

Check out the video from the singer’s drunken night down below: