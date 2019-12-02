RHOA: Eva Is STILL Trying To Shade Kenya And Is Getting BRUTALLy Dragged For Her Pettiness

Eva Marcille Is RHOA’s Villain

With Nene out of the picture, Real Housewives Of Atlanta had to scramble to find a new villain and pot-stirrer and it looks like they found the one. Eva Marcille is becoming the most hated woman in the game and this last episode showed us exactly why. It all started with Kenya telling Kandi that she was giving away Eva’s doll to Porsha for her baby because of the “bad energy” in Eva’s doll.

This prompted a big fight between Eva and Kenya over who actually said “energy” and a whole lot of other mess.

However, it was Eva’s insults and shade that got people going in on her. She kept making references to Kenya having a child “late in the game” and calling Brooklyn a “late in life baby” all see to have some nastiness to them that are a bit worse than usual.

Kenya took to Twitter to clap back:

First I have bad energy, I’m nappy headed, now Late mother comments all from someone I’ve done NOTHING to. The personal dogs and attacks are so uncalled for. Just remember I didn’t send for her #RHOA https://t.co/wbmf7l7GOX — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) December 2, 2019

But, I guess I was a 2x baby momma she wouldn’t have anything to say. Proud I have a #miraclebaby while married https://t.co/ezXY9o3los — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) December 2, 2019

Twitter also joined in to take Kenya’s side and bash Eva:

Eva leaving her rented apartment to go cause unnecessary drama with Kenya every episode #RHOA pic.twitter.com/DwhTf1kdLL — Julian Hagins (@julian_hagins1) December 2, 2019

