Some REAL #RHOA Shade: Porsha Williams Wallops Loni Love Over Relationship Comment

Porsha Williams Wallops Loni Love Over Relationship Comment
Now, was it that deep? That’s the question that’s being asked after Porsha Williams briefly blew up on Loni Love on social media.
During a recent episode of “The Real” the ladies were discussing Porsha’s decision to reconcile with Dennis McKinley after he cheated on her. The talk show hosts had varying opinions, Adrienne Bailon said she wouldn’t get back with a cheater and Tamera Mowry agreed, noting that the cheating was especially egregious because Porsha was pregnant at the time. According to Auntie Loni however, Porsha got back her with her baby’s daddy for the spotlight. Clearly, she was kidding.
“Let me tell you something, Porsha trying to get that reality show,” said Loni.
That comment clearly pissed off Porsha and she posted the clip while calling the comedian out. “B*tch F you! #FakeA** don’t run up smiling when I see you!” wrote Porsha on IG.
Loni’s since responded and she’s reminding the real housewife that she’s a comedienne.
“I didn’t say any thing bad and you know it…it was a light hearted comment. I hope you gey your show! #Comic,” wrote Loni.
Porsha clearly was in her feelings, was Auntie Loni’s comment THAT bad???
E! News has some behind the scenes deets on what went down and a source told them that Porsha’s reaction was unexpected.
A source also shared with E! News that Porsha’s reaction is “somewhat surprising” and that “Loni’s comment didn’t receive that much attention during taping because no one on set thought that she was that shocking or malicious. Loni is a sweet person and has no negative feelings toward Porsha and although her comment was brash, it was not meant to hurt Porsha’s feelings in such a serious way.”
