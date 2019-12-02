Trust God: “Queen & Slim” Shatters Expectations With $15.8 Million Opening Weekend

“Queen & Slim” Exceeds Box Office Expectations

Everyone’s buzzing over devastatingly beautiful movie-of-the-moment “Queen & Slim” about well-moisturized lovers on the run after killing a cop in self-defense that shattered expectations with a $15.8 million opening weekend while fueling mostly positive reactions across social media.

Carried on the worthy shoulders of Oscar-nominee Daniel Kaluuya (Slim) and stunning newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith (with direction from visionary Melina Matsoukas and a script by polarizing Emmy-winner Lena Waithe), “Queen & Slim” simmers with gorgeous gusto, heart-piercing dialogue and cruel realities about “post-racial” America that launched the critically-acclaimed ndie gem into the mainstream conversation.

Hit the flip for a peek into the Twitter hysteria over “Queen & Slim.” (Warning: This post contains spoilers)