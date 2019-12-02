Girl Bo$$: B. Simone Weeps After Beauty Line Makes Over $100,000 In Sales In 1 Month [Video]

B. Simone Makes Over $100K In Makeup Sales

Congratulations are in order for comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone. She hit her sales goal with flying colors over the weekend and it brought her to tears. Two months ago, the stand-up and viral sensation launched her ‘B. Simone Beauty’ line with a collection of lip glosses and lip liners. Well, the young star is smiling all the way to the bank after making her over 100K in sales, with Black Friday deals pushing her over the line.

B. Simone created a vlog to capture the moment she found out that she crossed the six-figure mark. The humble funny girl says for three years in a row she struggled financially while putting her all into her public persona and now it’s finally paying off. Hit play to watch it.