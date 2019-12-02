Girl Bo$$: B. Simone Weeps After Beauty Line Makes Over $100,000 In Sales In 1 Month [Video]
B. Simone Makes Over $100K In Makeup Sales
Congratulations are in order for comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone. She hit her sales goal with flying colors over the weekend and it brought her to tears. Two months ago, the stand-up and viral sensation launched her ‘B. Simone Beauty’ line with a collection of lip glosses and lip liners. Well, the young star is smiling all the way to the bank after making her over 100K in sales, with Black Friday deals pushing her over the line.
B. Simone created a vlog to capture the moment she found out that she crossed the six-figure mark. The humble funny girl says for three years in a row she struggled financially while putting her all into her public persona and now it’s finally paying off. Hit play to watch it.
My journey is all about manifestation! I choose to have something in my heart and in my mind before I have it in the physical . You can choose be scared and let fear hold you back or you can have faith and fly❤️ Everyday I choose to fly . I’m not going to lie, when I went to sleep last night I was like “there is no way I’m going to reach $100,000 in sales by tomorrow “ . I had one more day to meet my goal and I started thinking “Maybe you aimed too high ! Let’s just do a 100k$ goal for December “ THAT WAS THE ENEMY y’all !!! When I woke up this is what happened…. I do none of this alone i keep God fearing people around me who love me , believe in me and see my vision . Thank you to my manager , my team , all of you and God🙏🏽 None of this is about money it’s all about walking in your purpose and changing the world around you to a more comfortable better place❤️This is only the beginning…
