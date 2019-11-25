$upport Our $istas: 15 Black Woman-Owned Businesses To SERIOUSLY Consider $pending Your Black Friday Buck$ On
It’s almost time to start your holiday shopping and what better time is there to support Black women in business? We’ve compiled a list of shops owned by sistas, small and large, for you to check out before to take your paycheck to huge corporations.
Without further ado, here are 15 Black Women-Owned Businesses To Check Off Your Black Friday Lists:
1. Karat Diet
Website: https://www.karatdiet.com/
These blingin’ accessories will have you shining at every holiday party into the new year. Karat Diet sells a variety of jewels, coined ‘ear karats’ and even ‘hair karats’ to bling up your tresses.
2. BAMN (By Any Means Necessary) By Sha’velle
Website: BAMN.NYC
Need a customized puffer or a unique babyshower gown? Shav’elle, owner of BAMN.NYC, has you covered. Just book a consultation. The sort after NYC area designer also sells her own collection of designs via her store website and we hear there will be huge Black Friday deals.
These pants are customized, from her collection.
3. LIT Brooklyn
Website: https://www.litbklyn.co/
Who doesn’t like a well-made candle? These hand-poured candles are 100% natural soy wax and scented with the finest of fragrance oils according to their website.
4. Filed BK
Website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/FILEDBK
Created by a real nail tech in Brookly, NY. Instead of spending $80 on SNS or acrylics, get one of these super cute press on sets for half the price.
“THE KAI FILES” Press Me On Set ———————————————————— #filedbk #thekaifiles #comegetfiledbih #blacknailtech #blacknailtechsmatter #brooklynnailtech #nycnailtech #gelmanicure #acrylicnails #worknails #shortnails #longnails #coffinnails #stilettonails #taperedsquarenails #squarenails #pressonnails #pressonnailsnyc #bossbae #rednails #taperedsquarenails #colorfulnails
5. HER FAVORITE.
Website: https://shopherfavoritela.com/
This Los Angeles based boutique is for the South Central sweeties at heart or the ladies who like to lounge and look fly.
Started by Charamon Hunter, Her Favorite took off, serving the underserved ladies in streetwear across coasts. Her sales are consistent so check her out on Black Friday.
Right now she’s offering custom airbrushed crewnecks!
6. Brown Baby Butter
Website: https://www.brownbabybutter.com/
This whipped body butter is gentle enough for children and luxurious enough for adult skin. Usually, BBB has flash sales, we’d keep an eye on them on Black Friday.
7. Cupcake Mafia ATL
Website: https://cupcakemafiaatl.com/
This Atlanta based boutique changed the game by offering trendy clothing for the young hu$tlas on the scene. They’re also known for having great Black Friday deals of you’d like to bookmark it now. We would!
8. Startique
Website: https://startique.myshopify.com/
Planning on serving bawdyyy this holiday? Check out Startique for some Hot Girl gear.
9. Lint Boutique by Lena Danielle
Website: http://lenadanielle.com/
Need an outfit to kick it in while running errands or for a brunch with your besties? This ALT based boutique, owned by mother and wife Lena Huggar has you covered.
10. B. Simone Beauty
Website: https://www.bsimonebeauty.com/
B. Simone is using her influence as a viral comedian to sell her own brand of makeup. So far, it looks juicy! Her beauty line has a variety of lip glosses to choose from too!
11. Coloured Raine
Website: https://colouredraine.com/
So. Many. Colors! The makeup gurus will love this company.
12. The Crayon Case
Website: https://thecrayoncase.com/
Established just a few years ago by Supa Wazzam, this is already a million-dollar company with a variety of makeup associate products. They’re also are teasing a HUGE cyber Monday sale.
13. Hanifa
Website: https://hanifa.co/
Chic, elegance and sexy! That’s Hanifa in a nutshell.
14. The Para Girls
Website: https://www.theparagirls.com/
For all of your greek apparel needs!
Thank you, thank you , thank you to everyone that purchased a crewneck from us this morning! Every time you make a purchase from us you are supporting our dream… and we can not thank you enough! You all continue to show up and show out for us! Your love & support for #theparagirls means more than you could imagine! For those of you that weren’t able to secure your size, YES there will be a restock💕💚. We appreciate you guys ! Xoxo, The Para Girls #greekparaphernalia
15. Kaleidoscope Hair Products
Website: https://iluvcolors.com/
Home of the famous “miracle drops”. You can find these babies in Target or on their website. But check back on Black Friday, they might be on sale.
💖 Removes excessive build up 💖 Stimulates hair follicles 💖 Adds shine 💖 Softens and moisturizes 💖 Available for you on Black Friday 😍‼️🤗 #miracledrops #haircare #newproduct #coconutoil #blackfriday #blackfriday2019 #new #naturalhair #texturedhair #growth #kaleidoscopehairproducts #blackfridaysale
