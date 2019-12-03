Legally Spoilt: Here’s How Reginae Carter Celebrated Her 21st Birthday

Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With All-Black Affair In Atlanta

Happy Birthday to Reginae Carter! Lil Wayne’s oldest child turned 21-years-old this past weekend and she celebrated by having a classy all-black soiree with her mom by her side. Reginae and Toya Wright were hip-to-hip in Atlanta’s Gold Room night club this weekend, dripped in black dresses for Reginae’s special day.

Now legally old enough to drink alcohol, Reginae toasted it up among family and friends. Her bestie Zonnique Pullings was there in support as well as Zim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle, and other friends. It appears from photos that Reginae was gifted dozens and dozens of flowers too as gifts. She took photos in her section of the night club with a beautiful display of roses while she stood on hundreds of rose petals.

How beautiful!

It seemed like a joy-filled and lovely occasion. Hit the flip for more photos from Reginae’s 21-year-old turn-up!