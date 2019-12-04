Queen Of The Decade: Here’s A Pic Of Beyonce From Every Year In The 2010s

The Decade Of Beyonce

Let’s not get it twisted: the 2010s were Beyonce’s decade. She went from superstar singer to the biggest icon we have going. She dropped albums that redefined the culture. She had babies. She gave us Beychella. She ruled the world.

How did we get here? Well, for one, she got better and doper every year, changing the game every time the Earth revolved around the sun. And she went from slim thick, to post-baby tiddyance, to Beychella bawdy to everything in between.

So without further ado we are going to take a trip down memory lane. Here is a look at Bey from every year this decade as she asserted dominance over the rest of the planet.