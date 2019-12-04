Queen Of The Decade: Here’s A Pic Of Beyonce From Every Year In The 2010s

- By Bossip Staff
Source: WENN / WENN

The Decade Of Beyonce

Let’s not get it twisted: the 2010s were Beyonce’s decade. She went from superstar singer to the biggest icon we have going. She dropped albums that redefined the culture. She had babies. She gave us Beychella. She ruled the world.

How did we get here? Well, for one, she got better and doper every year, changing the game every time the Earth revolved around the sun. And she went from slim thick, to post-baby tiddyance, to Beychella bawdy to everything in between.

So without further ado we are going to take a trip down memory lane. Here is a look at Bey from every year this decade as she asserted dominance over the rest of the planet.

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

2010

Source: WENN / WENN

2011

Source: WENN / WENN

2012

Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

2013

2014 MTV Video Music Awards Press Room

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

2014

Beyonce performs during the 2015 Global Citizen Festival

Source: WENN.com / WENN

2015

    2016 MTV Video Music Awards

    Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

    2016

