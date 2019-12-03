Are You Here For It?! Lil Wayne Is Launching His Own Brand Of Cannabis

Lil Wayne Just Launched His Own Brand Of Weed

Following in the footsteps of several other celebrities who’ve been taking advantage now that many states have legalized recreational marijuana, Lil Wayne just announced his own brand of cannabis. Now, the rapper will be making his way into the same marketplace as other celebs like Snoop Dogg, Whoop Goldberg, and Wiz Khalifa.

The brand is called GKUA Ulta Premium, and it boasts products with some of the “highest natural levels of THC available,” which they added is sourced from growers specializing in limited and potent strains. “I used to just want to get high, now I smoke to get inspired,” said Lil Wayne of the launch of the brand. “With GKUA, I’m sharing a feeling that I love.”

Starting in 2020, the brand’s products will be available at select Los Angeles dispensaries, with more locations to follow. Along with the launch, GKUA will also offer customers the chance to win tickets to the brand’s VIP party, which features a performance from Tunechi himself.

“The combination of our incredible products, market knowledge and commitment to quality, paired with the unmatched fanbase of Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, creates an unprecedented opportunity to create a cannabis brand that values creativity and the artistic pursuit,” said GKUA co-founder and president Beau Golob. “It’s an honor to lead this company along with Lil Wayne, curating a premium line of products that inspired people and feeds their creativity.”

Get another look at Wayne’s latest business venture down below: