Not Having It: Lil Wayne Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t King Of LA Because Of Lebron [Video]

Lil Wayne Says Kawhi Leonard Can’t Be King Of LA Because Of Lebron [Video]

Lil Wayne usually is a secretive person who doesn’t offer up a lot in the crazy age of social media. The last few times we’ve heard he speak in interview format with open questions were with Elliott Wilson for his #CRWN series which Wayne seems to enjoy. Everyone in the entertainment business has always been quick to tell the world how smart Lil Wayne is incase people don’t expect that from him due to appearance. In Deion Sanders recent interview on Complex “Full Size Run” he went in detail how smart Wayne is almost wishing the world got to experience it. Wayne has even stayed silent over the rumors he proposed to Australian model La’Tecia Thomas. She hasn’t confirmed or denied either but has been sporting a flashy “Carter” necklace and Lil Wayne unreleased merch since the rumors sparked. One of the only times Wayne broke character was when he went public on social media with his displeasure being signed to Cash Money after spending his whole life carrying the label on his back.

Now that the label debacle is behind him the only tweets you’ll find on Lil Waynes twitter are sports related. Wayne has invested most of his time in sports & his Young Money Sports management agency. Sports has always been one of Lil Wayne biggest interest so its no surprise the majority of his last televised appearances have been on sports related shows. Recently he dropped by Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless. During the episode Wayne came completely out of his quiet gangster persona to address all the Clippers fans and NBA fans worldwide. Wayne was having not parts of all this talk about Kawhi Leonard being called the king of Los Angeles. Wayne declared Lebron James will forever be the king of Los Angeles as long as he is played with the Lakers. Wayne’s disbelief that anyone would think different showed visibly on his face that instant became a meme on twitter.

Wayne couldn’t believe what he was hearing 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b8n8z4kPfR — BIGNOAH 👨🏽‍💻 (@BIGNOAH256) November 22, 2019

When Skip tried to make talking points that Kawhi should be in the conversation around king of LA Wayne shut down every single point Skip had on his notes. While discussing the Lakers being a better team Wayne even got passionate referring to the Lakers as “we” instead of saying “them” as if he was on the team himself. The whole segment made for must see TV which you can watch below!