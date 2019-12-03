Peep The New ‘No Time To Die’ Poster Of Lashana Lynch Looking Dangerously Delicious

First Posters Appear Of Black Bond Lashana Lynch

Ladies and gents, the long awaited debut of Lashana Lynch as our first black 007 is close at hand. United Artists Releasing dropped the first posters for their newest Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’ this morning and we have to say Lashana is looking LOVELY! We’re so excited for this film. The studio also released a tease for the film on Sunday, check it out below:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Peep some BTS from filming in Jamaica below:

Check out all of the character posters below… We’re also super excited for Rami Malek and Ana De Armas in this one.

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Writers: Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Producers: Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Ralph Fiennes as “M”

Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen

