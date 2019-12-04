Skrrting Around The Truth: Exactly Zero People Believe Offset’s Dirty Dog Messages Came From Being Hacked And It’s Hilarious
Offset Hacking Scandal
Here we go again, everyone. It’s been some months since Offset has been involved in some sort of claim infidelity in his marriage with Cardi B. The scandals and accusations have threatened to doom their marriage in the past, but now it appears as though the couple is putting on a unified front.
On Tuesday Offset was accused of hopping into the DMs of Tekashi’s girlfriend Sara “Jade” Wattley. She posted screenshots and all. Then, hours later Offset’s Twitter account sent out three tweets that seemed to indicate he had been hacked. Cardi B herself even took to IG to back her man, saying he was hacked.
t
However, Twitter sleuths don’t think this is adding up. First, the DMs came from IG and the tweets didn’t pop up until many hours later. This has led skeptics to believe Offset faked his own hacking. How low would that be?
Whatever the case, it has all led to comedy hysteria. Take a look at the jokes and claims that Offset got caught with his hands in the cookie jar again.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.