“I Should Get Paid For This”: Twitter Clowned Fabolous When Shiggy Refused To Do A Dance To Make His Song Relevant
- By Bossip Staff
Shiggy Won’t Work For Free
Remember how Shiggy got famous? He created a dance challenge for Drake’s hit and simultaneously helped Drizzy top the charts while making himself damn near a household name. The craze was mutually beneficial. That’s where Fabolous comes in.
Fab just dropped a new tape and is trying to get his new single popping. So he ran into Shiggy and asked him for help. Shiggy responded by saying he needed to get paid for it. That caused Fab to straight up berate the viral star for not just giving him a free look.
In the end, this just made Fabolous look foolish and the internet clowned the hell out of him for it, too.
