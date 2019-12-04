Black Bond Energy: Lashana Lynch Drips Double-O Deliciousness In New Trailer, Shatters Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Lashana Lynch Shines In “No Time To Die” Trailer
Everyone’s buzzing over stunning sensation Lashana Lynch who shoots very big guns, snatches James Bond bald and blows up things as the new 007 in Universal’s explosive new “No Time To Die” trailer that has the whole entire internet in a starry-eyed frenzy.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Lashana Lynch’s appearance in the “No Time To Die” trailer on the flip.
