1TakeHov: Jay-Z Puts His Discography Back On Spotify In Honor Of His 50th Birthday

Jay-Z Puts His Discography Back On Spotify In Honor Of His 50th Birthday

Jay-Z has been one of the key players in the war between streaming services. Hov is the owner of Swedish based streaming service TIDAL.and since its inception people have doubted his plans with the streaming service but Tidal is here to stay. It started with a star-studded reveal of musicians that looked promising and so far has delivered far more than was offered at first. Since he took ownership of Tidal the service is exclusively streamed several music festivals (including his own ‘Made In America‘), Kanye West fashion shows and Opera’s, fan curated show such as Jay-Z and his B-side shows, Podcast, and offered a slew of custom playlist thanks to its head of content Elliot Wilson. Elliott also exclusively streams his #CRWN interview series and Rap Radar Podcast with Tidal. Not to be left out perhaps the best feature of Tidal to any die-hard Jay-z fan is the fact its the only place to stream his entire catalog. Not only that but you can stream it in High Definition audio along with any other album of your choosing. Safe to say Tidal has gone above and beyond to be a bang for your buck and the go-to choice of streaming service for many music consumers.

Your birthday gift from Hov: a million dollars worth of game https://t.co/9bQqgy2ei4 — AintNoJigga (@AintNoJigga) December 4, 2019

Now it seems Jay is letting other streaming services join in on the fun of streaming his music for his 50th birthday. Today marks Hov’s 50th and Spotify users were stunned to see his discography back on the streaming service just in time to celebrate #HovDay. Hov has never gone on record to say other services will never have his music but let’s face it if you’re an owner of a streaming service you’ve got to use all your resources to get consumer loyalty. Hov has added his music to Apple Music here and there by surprise but only for a limited time.

Now Spotify users are expressing their gratitude to Hov but as always it’s probably for a limited time. You can join the Twitter thanks by tweeting Hov’s long-time rumored burner account @AintNoJigga and by using the official 50th bday hashtag #1TakeHov to talk your favorite Hov bars. If we’re lucky Hov will bless us with one of his direct tweets from the account thanking us directly while still claiming it’s not him.

If you’re a Jay Z fanatic head over to Spotify and enjoy it while it lasts!