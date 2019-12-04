EEUUUUUGHHH: E-40 Shows Off His Favorite Jewelry, Including Some Pieces He Copped At Costco [Video]

E-40 Shows Off Some Of His Favorite Jewelry

E-40 is a legend in the rap game–and with how long he’s been in the industry, it’s no surprise that he has a pretty impressive jewelry collection. Even so, the Bay Area icon still isn’t above buying some pieces at your local Costco.

Check out the video down below as the rapper breaks down some of the most impressive items from his jewelry collection, from his ‘Forty’ and ‘Water’ chains to his $100K+ Audemars Piguet watch.