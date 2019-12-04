Stop… Drop !!! DMX Shuts Down A Dirty Drug Dealer In This Exclusive Clip From ‘Beyond The Law’ [VIDEO]

DMX Back In Action Alongside Steven Seagal For “Beyond The Law”

DMX is back at it again! The film reunites DMX with Steven Seagal after starring together in the hit blockbuster Exit Wounds back in 2001. We’ve got an exclusive clip of X in action, check it out below:

Gotta love it right?!

This gritty tale of the American underworld was directed by James Cullen Bressack (Bethany, Blood Craft). Beyond The Law is an action-packed thriller about one man’s quest for justice in a corrupt city. When a former detective learns of the murder of his estranged son, he ventures back to the darkened streets he once knew so well. Armed, dangerous and with nothing to lose, he must take on the ruthless local mob in his mission for revenge.

Watch the full trailer below:

Cinedigm will release the film in theaters and on demand/digital on December 6th.