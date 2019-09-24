Classics, Man: From “What’s My Name?” To “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” DMX Breaks Down His Most Iconic Tracks [Video]

DMX Talks About Some Of His Most Classic Songs To Date

If anyone has a bunch of classic tracks under their belt, it’s DMX.

The rapper did a spread with GQ recently, and while he was there, he went down the list to break down some of his most iconic songs. Some serious classics including “X Gon’ Give it to Ya,” “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” “What’s My Name?,” “Party Up (Up in Here),” and “Where the Hood At?” are all in the mix here, and X has some never-before-heard stories about these fan favorites.

Peep the video down below to hear what DMX has to say about some of the most iconic tracks from his career: