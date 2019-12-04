New Banger: E-40 Drops Single “1 Question” Feat. Jeremih And Rick Ross

E-40 Drops Single “1 Question” Feat. Jeremih And Rick Ross

Built on a sample of Keith Sweat’s classic “Make It Last Forever,” “1 Question” is directed towards the most important person in 40’s life, describing all the ways the rapper likes to wine and dine! The song features a silky hook from the summer’s most sought after feature singer, Jeremih, and boasts verses from Rick Ross. Who each do what they do best. In the video, 40, Ross, and Jeremih cruise along the California coast, romancing their number ones. BLACK LOVE. Check the video out above and let us know what ya think!