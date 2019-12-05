Bunch O’ Cute Kiddies: Yung Miami’s Baby Daddy Southside Shows Off His SIX Equally Adorable Seeds

Southside Shows Off His Cute Babies

Super producer and Caresha’s baby daddy Southside must have gotten the memo that fans were going ga-ga over how ADORABLE their baby Summer Miami is because he flooded IG with even MORE of his precious kiddies.

Just a day ago, Southside, 30, posted up this clip of Summer on his arms. The precious baby girl looks like a doll, even while she has the hiccups. Its the CUTEST case of the hiccups ever! Fans flooded the comment section over how precious the baby girl is. You can tell her daddy is proud of her and all of his children by his response…

In response to fans, Southside basically said ‘HERE, LOOK AT ALL MY CUTE KIDS’ after posting all six of his children together.

Keep worrying about ur homeboys and what IG THINK IMA MAN I ONLY CARE WHAT THEESE 6 think this my whole life in one picture I love u all to infinity

Southside is a super busy producer with dozen of hits under his belt but he seems to spend time with all six of his seeds regularly. Hit the flip for more of Southside and his children.