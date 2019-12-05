Are You Buying It? Cyn Santana Goes On ‘The Real’ To Apologize For Her Comments About Black Men Catering To Latinas [Video]

Cyn Santana Explains The Comments She Made On ‘Lip Service’ Years Ago

Cyn Santana stopped by The Real this week to promote the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop–and while she was there, it’s only right she discusses the racial comments she made years back that just keep coming up again and again.

When the reality star appeared on Lip Service years ago, she made a comment why she prefers dating black guys: because they “cater to” Latinas, like herself.

“Black guys cater to us Spanish girls, especially. Like they…you know what, let me not get into it. Black girls gonna take it personal, they gonna be like “uhh uhhh”! Anyway, I’m done with the papis.”

Those comments randomly resurfaced earlier this year, and now, they seem to come up every single time Cyn is in the headlines. So, she tried to set the record straight on why she said what she did during her appearance on The Real this week.

Take a look at the video down below to see what Santana has to say in her apology. Are you feeling what she has to say, or nah?!