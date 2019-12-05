Bless Her Heart: The Beautiful And Talented Regina King Is No Good At Black Pop Culture On ‘The B-Side’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Regina King On ESSENCE’s ‘The B-Side’ Quiz Game
Regina King is a queen, a Nubian goddess, a beautiful spirit and a talent that we’re in awe of every single time her face appears on a screen. On mommas.
Regina King is also terrible at recalling legendary Black pop culture.
The Watchmen star recently sat down with the good folks at ESSENCE to play their viral video quiz game, The B-Sides, and well…
Just press play and see for yourself.
We almost fell down on the floor when she didn’t know “99 and 2000s”.
Heavenly Father, please bestow wisdom and negro knowledge upon our dear sister. We want her to live a full and abundant life, oh lord. All these things we ask in your name, amen.
