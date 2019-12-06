Khloe Kardashian Forgave Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson; Gets Dragged Along With The Blaccessory Twins

Khloe Kardashian’s Poor Forgiveness

Khloe Kardashian had quite a week. First, she spent an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians knee-deep in reconciliation talks with one Tristan Thompson. She took yet another return to Boo Boo The Foolville if you will. She wasn’t the only one being clowned, though, as Malika Haqq got destroyed for trying to help Khloe and Tristan reconcile without offering the same grace to fellow black woman Jordyn Woods.

Khloe saw the backlash and took to Instagram to tell the world that she has forgiven Tristan and Jordyn.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life…Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart…I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. “The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’

“That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.

This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me.”

Girl. Okay.

“As much as I hate speaking on all of this, I’m going to write a thesis because I love speaking on all of this and Tristan is True’s dad.” -Khloe (probably) — Jenna (@_jennarosa_) December 6, 2019

Twitter had no patience for Khloe and the jokes were flying.